EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 168105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and have sold 2,246,113 shares worth $43,564,052. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

