Family CFO Inc Acquires 359 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.36. 309,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,870. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

