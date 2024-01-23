Family CFO Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family CFO Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,857,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,616,000 after purchasing an additional 605,954 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 68,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,830,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

