Family CFO Inc Purchases 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 22.3% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $241.02. 3,010,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $241.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

