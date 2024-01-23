Family CFO Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. 4,821,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

