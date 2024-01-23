Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.91 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,230 shares of company stock worth $5,181,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

