FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $50,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,304. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.15. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

