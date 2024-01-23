Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 4.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 943,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 917,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 40.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ferroglobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

