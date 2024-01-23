Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

