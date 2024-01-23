Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 213,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 106,420 shares.The stock last traded at $44.73 and had previously closed at $44.38.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

