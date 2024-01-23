Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $150.21.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

