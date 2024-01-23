Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

