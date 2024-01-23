Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 733 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.35. 1,024,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

