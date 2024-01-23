Fiducient Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $164.35. 532,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,483. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

