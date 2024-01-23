Fiducient Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 361,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.