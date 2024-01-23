Fiducient Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,405. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.