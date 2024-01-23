Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 312,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,622,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

