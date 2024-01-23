Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,802. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.