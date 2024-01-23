Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,184. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.