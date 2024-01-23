Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 759,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $8,894,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 395,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.