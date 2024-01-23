Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $310.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $312.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

