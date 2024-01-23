Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $438.87. 802,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,396. The company has a market capitalization of $411.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

