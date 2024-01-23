Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.02. 5,991,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $390.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

