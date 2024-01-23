Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,215 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

BAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,920,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,717,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.