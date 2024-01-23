Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $260,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,797,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 672,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.02. 486,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,944. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.42 and a 200 day moving average of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.