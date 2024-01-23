Financial Survey: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

SLM pays an annual dividend of $7.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SLM has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SLM and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than SLM.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital 52.34% 12.08% 5.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLM and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $1.71 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital $871.96 million 6.76 $556.72 million $2.04 7.41

Blue Owl Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SLM.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats SLM on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

