First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $6.08 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,654,155,296 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,654,145,306.31. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00081845 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $5,626,188,483.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

