First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 35,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,046. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

