First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FSD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
