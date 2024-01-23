First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

