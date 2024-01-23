First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 125,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,585. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
