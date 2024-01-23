First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 125,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,585. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

