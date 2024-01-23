Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FISV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. 2,222,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

