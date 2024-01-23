Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

