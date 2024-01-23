Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Five Below by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $31,525,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.44.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Five Below Company Profile



Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

