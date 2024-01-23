Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FVRR. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.25 and a beta of 1.79. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

