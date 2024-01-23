Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE DFP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

