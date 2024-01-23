FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $288.69

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $288.69 and last traded at $287.62, with a volume of 8609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.