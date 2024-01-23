Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.70. 991,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,630,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $681,508,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

