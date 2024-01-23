Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

FLYW opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

