Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.61. 17,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 69,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

