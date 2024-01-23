Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $63.81

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.81, but opened at $60.39. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $925.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.