Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.83. 992,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,605. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

