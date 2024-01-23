Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,256 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 595,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,826. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

