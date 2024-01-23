Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $567.58. 154,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,017. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.54.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

