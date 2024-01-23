Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 393 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. 1,983,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

