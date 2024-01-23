Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.46. The company had a trading volume of 145,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

