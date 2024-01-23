Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 28,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.68.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $751.64. 493,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,177. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $694.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $766.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

