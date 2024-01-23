Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.84. 217,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,585. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day moving average is $321.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About AON



Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

