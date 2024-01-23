Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.74.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

NFLX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,472. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

