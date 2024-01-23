Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 327.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $4,008,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Repligen by 130.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 24.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.04. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

