Fortis Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $444.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,805. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.53 and a 200-day moving average of $412.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $445.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

